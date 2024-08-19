Festive season is very important, contributes 35% of our revenue: Nikon India MD Sajjan Kumar

Kumar emphasises the importance of the in-person experience, especially as the average selling price of cameras has increased. "We have observed one change that now when product ASP has moved up, people want to try the products out even if it is just another lens," he explains. "Certainly, as a consumer, they will try it out to see how 35 mm at an aperture of 1.8 or 1.4 behaves, and what is the difference with 50 mm, at 1.4 or 1.8 with a particular body, and then make the decision."