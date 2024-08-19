Festive season is very important, contributes 35% of our revenue: Nikon India MD Sajjan Kumar

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand is also banking on workshops and photo walks for this year’s World Photography Day.
As photography enthusiasts around the globe celebrate World Photography Day today, Nikon India is gearing up to make the most of this annual occasion dedicated to the art, craft, and history of photography. Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India, reveals that the company has an extensive lineup of activities planned to mark the day and engage with photography lovers across the country.
"Around Photography Day, we do many workshops as part of our marketing calendar," Kumar explains. "It's a perfect mix of offline and online activities. There are photo walks, seminars, and workshops that we organise in collaboration with influencers and our team members."
This approach reflects Nikon's broader strategy of direct engagement with consumers, a shift from the traditional reliance on brand ambassadors for mass appeal. Kumar emphasises that the company now focuses on reaching out to a niche and refined consumer base through targeted digital marketing and hands-on experiences.
"We do over 700 workshops a year in more than 250 locations," Kumar states proudly. "This allows us to get close to our customers, communicate in a language they understand, and showcase our complete range of products and lenses."
As Nikon celebrates its rich heritage on this special day, it's worth noting the company's journey in the ever-evolving world of photography. With a history spanning more than a century, Nikon has been a major player in the category, transitioning from SLRs to DSLRs and now to mirrorless cameras.
Nikon in India
Kumar provides a brief chronology of Nikon's presence in India, which began in May 2007 with the establishment of their office and operations. "We expanded through service first because we believe our customer comes first and they should be attended to properly. Then we expanded our sales channel," he recounts.
Today, Nikon offers a range of both DSLR and mirrorless cameras in India, with four DSLR offerings and ten different mirrorless bodies. This diverse portfolio caters to a market that has seen significant shifts in recent years.
Kumar notes that the Indian camera market has transformed from being volume-driven, with annual sales of around 3.5 million units across all brands, to a more niche market of about 300,000 units per year. This shift has been accompanied by a dramatic increase in the average selling price, from around Rs 6,000-8,000 to approximately Rs 140,000.
"The market is now mainly targeted at serious hobbyists or professionals," he explains. This change has necessitated a revamp of Nikon's marketing strategy, with a heavy emphasis on digital channels and influencer partnerships.
Interestingly, Kumar points out that these influencers, or "Z creators" as Nikon calls them, are actual Nikon users with a genuine belief in the brand. This authenticity helps Nikon better understand user expectations and participate in the creative process of storytelling through videos and stills.
While the rise of smartphones has undoubtedly impacted the point-and-shoot camera market, Kumar sees a silver lining. "These smart devices are also creating more photographers or videographers for the industry," he observes. "It's often the first encounter consumers have with photography, and a serious set of consumers who get into photography or videography then look for a proper device."
Kumar also notes a global trend towards increased video consumption, although he asserts that still photography retains its own place in the market.
Nikon's business footprint
As for Nikon's business in India, Kumar reveals that the North, West, and South regions are the biggest markets, followed by the East. While metro areas are crucial, Nikon has also expanded its presence to tier-2 and tier-3 towns, with around 140 Nikon experience zones spread across the country.
Kumar also shed light on Nikon's comprehensive distribution strategy in India. "Nationally, our products go through our distributors, who are more state-specific or region-specific or channel-specific, and thereafter our channel is mainly dealers," he explains. This multi-tiered approach ensures wide coverage across the country.
The brand's retail presence is spread across the country, with Kumar noting, "We have around 140 Nikon experience zones. Beyond that, we have close to 1000 dealers, and some of the large format retails (LFR) also, such as Reliance or Chroma where our products are available." This extensive network allows Nikon to reach customers in various settings, from specialised camera stores to large electronics retailers.
Interestingly, when it comes to online sales, Kumar reveals a cautious approach. "We are not aligned with any of the online partners directly. It's generally our dealers who are willing to sell maybe on some of those platforms," he states. This strategy allows Nikon to maintain control over its brand image and pricing while still having a presence in the growing online market.
Purchase patterns in the category
We have observed one change that now when product ASP has moved up, people want to try the products out even if it is just another lens.
Kumar emphasises the importance of the in-person experience, especially as the average selling price of cameras has increased. "We have observed one change that now when product ASP has moved up, people want to try the products out even if it is just another lens," he explains. "Certainly, as a consumer, they will try it out to see how 35 mm at an aperture of 1.8 or 1.4 behaves, and what is the difference with 50 mm, at 1.4 or 1.8 with a particular body, and then make the decision."
This insight into consumer behaviour reinforces Nikon's commitment to maintaining a strong physical retail presence, allowing customers to have hands-on experience with the products before making their purchase decisions. It's a strategy that balances the convenience of online shopping with the tactile needs of photography enthusiasts.
Festivity for us starts from Onam and lasts till Diwali. And after Diwali, the wedding season starts on a mass scale.
Looking ahead, Kumar is optimistic about the upcoming festive season, which he says contributes 35% to 38% of Nikon's annual revenue. "Festivity for us starts from Onam and lasts till Diwali. And after Diwali, the wedding season starts on a mass scale," he explains. Nikon has already launched consumer offers and engaging contests on digital platforms to capitalise on this crucial period.
When asked about the influence of AI on photography, Kumar acknowledges that Nikon has incorporated AI-enabled features in their products. However, he emphasises that these are designed to simplify the workflow of professionals rather than replace human creativity. Features like skin softening and portrait impression balance allow professionals to quickly share polished images with clients.