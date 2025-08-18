Globally known for Cajun chicken, Popeyes turns to veg menu in India

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. has opened its doors in Mumbai, except there aren't any doors because all three of its outlets are standard quick-service restaurant (QSR) formats in malls such as Viviana (Thane), Inorbit (Vashi) and Phoenix Marketcity (Kurla), with two more coming up at the Capital Mall (Nalasopara) and the Mumbai airport.

From its food-court-like seating and ambience, the QSR is serving its signature Chicken Sandwich (which is actually a burger) and various iterations of its popular Cajun-Spiced Fried Chicken.

Fried chicken offerings from QSRs are not a novel concept in India, as evidenced by the presence of established brands like Kentucky Fried Chicken. However, Popeyes distinguishes itself with its unique Cajun spices, which set it apart from its competitors.

These Cajun flavours, originating from the French-speaking community in Louisiana, USA, are characterised by a blend of spices that includes paprika, cayenne, garlic, and various herbs. This combination creates a distinctive smoky and savoury heat.

Originally called ‘Chicken on the Run’, Popeyes was founded by Alvin Charles Copeland in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1972. A year later, it was rebranded to its current name, which is, interestingly, not named after the famous spinach-eating, bicep-curling sailor from the Popeye comics.

The fried-chicken eatery was named after Jimmy 'Popeye' Doyle, a New York City detective character in the Oscar-winning movie The French Connection. However, the eatery chain partnered with 'Popeye the Sailor' comics for marketing campaigns from approximately 1977 to 2012 for a sum of about $1.1 million per annum, as per Fox News, the American news company.

Popeyes' Founder Alvin Charles Copeland arm wrestling Popeye the Sailor Man

Currently, Popeyes operates 3,086 stores across the United States and approximately 1,298 international locations. This extensive network contributes to a global revenue of $4 billion annually, with a growth rate of around 10% CAGR, as reported by its parent company, Restaurant Brands International.

In 2022, Popeyes opened its first outlet in India, located in Bangalore, under the management of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which also operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin'. The chain has since established a presence in Chennai, Hyderabad, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Popeyes plans to launch over 250 stores across India within the next four to five years, aiming for a revenue target of around Rs 1,000 crore.

The Mumbai debut

“It is a big metro; consumers are well-travelled and very well exposed. It is a city of dreams. So, what we have to offer will be well appreciated by the consumers here,” says Gaurav Pande, executive vice president and business head of Popeyes.

Popeyes initially launched in cities such as Bangalore and Chennai, despite Mumbai being the financial capital of India.

This decision was influenced by the necessity for a supply chain infrastructure to support the 12-hour-long marinating of Cajun spices, which imparts flavour "down to the bone", as well as the requirement for fresh chicken rather than frozen.

Establishing this infrastructure would have posed a challenge in Mumbai at the time of the company's entry into the Indian market.

“Over the next two to three years, we should have more than 20 stores in Mumbai,” says Pande. Popeyes' primary expansion strategy is to create a large presence in Indian malls and food courts.

“We also have a presence in a few important high streets, and that will continue to be our secondary expansion strategy in Mumbai as well,” elaborates Pande. Colaba, Lower Parel and Bandra qualify as high streets in Mumbai, serving as retail hubs with high footfalls and prominent stores

Popeyes goes vegetarian in India

While Popeyes is known for its fried chicken specialities around the world, the eatery chain has decided to go vegetarian in India in addition to its poultry offerings.

Pande notes, “As we entered India, we started making the veg menu tailored for Indians. So, the idea is that the cooking style and the Cajun flavours should be the same but offered in a vegetarian format.”

“Now, if anyone walks in as a group of a few vegetarian and non-vegetarian friends, all of them can have a hearty meal.”

Global dreams, but local palate

Popeyes has a reputation for localising its menu wherever it debuts, which makes its authentic Cajun flavours more palatable in host countries.

According to Pande, “What's bold in the Western world is probably closer to bland for Indians. Therefore, we started identifying what is truly bold for Indians.” Popeyes has optimised its Indian menu with a range of spicier options.

The brand's ‘Classic Chicken Sandwich’, which is its global best-seller, will have a spicier version called the ‘Bold Chicken Sandwich’ in India. Similarly, its range of fried chicken will also arrive coated in sauces.

“We are all gravy-eating consumers, right? We like our gravies, and we want the food to be juicier, so that's a format that is doing well.”

Competitive price

At Popeyes, a single sandwich will cost a patron Rs 200, but it can be clubbed with a pack of fries and a beverage for Rs 300. A 15-piece fried chicken bucket, which can be shared between three people, costs Rs 599.

“So, a group of two can have a meal of chicken for about Rs 350 each,” notes Pande, addressing competitive pricing in the fried chicken QSR market.

"That's actually very competitive, because if you look at the other QSRs in India, that's probably how much a meal costs there as well. If you see the premium burgers in most of our relevant competitors, they are similarly priced. We would be sitting right in the middle of the pricing,” says Pande.

KFC charges Rs 468 for a ‘Dips Bucket' (10 pcs strip + 2 dips) and Rs 208 for a ‘Classic Chicken Zinger Burger’.

Popeyes wants the “consumers to taste the product and see the differentiation that we offer” and build brand love with the right pricing.

Competition in India

“Our competition is low economic growth,” asserts Pande. As long as macroeconomic growth continues in India, the trend of dining out is likely to persist. "With an increase in GDP, per capita income will also rise, leading to greater consumer spending," he adds.

Pande notes, “When I was a kid, we went out once in six months. My kids go out once in three or four days.”

Additionally, he claims that “the percentage of Indians eating non-veg has gone up by 1% over the last decade. That's a significant swing in a large population. Today, almost 72% of Indians eat non-veg.” For a company that specialises in Cajun chicken, these statistics can be a huge motivator.

He also says that “in the Indian market, there is space for not one, not two, but more than five players to grow.” He adds, “I don’t believe that our gain will result in anyone else’s loss.”

Marketing mix

As part of its 360-degree marketing blitz, Popeyes is going big on influencer engagement, collaborating with Gen Z creators and food influencers to create online buzz. From taste tests to viral challenge reels, the brand is leveraging the social media ecosystem to spark conversations around its product range.

Soon, Popeyes will be launching a ‘Bucket on Top’ cab outdoor activation, with 300 branded cabs across Mumbai sporting massive Popeyes buckets, making each cab a moving billboard and craving trigger.

As part of its ground activation strategy, the brand is also going hyper-local with college campus activations at Mumbai's top institutes, connecting directly with its core Gen Z audience (18-25 years old) via interactive games, giveaways, and engagement opportunities.

Additionally, the Popeyes mascot will make surprise appearances at hotspots throughout the city, increasing visibility and enhancing the brand visibility. Pole branding at high-traffic locations, advertising on food delivery apps, and hyper-local digital promotions will complete the campaign.

Pande explains that “in metro cities, it is difficult to travel longer distances, so we do hyper-local advertising in a 1-2 km radius”.

The road so far

Every Tuesday, the marketing and management teams convene for what they refer to as the “customer hour”, although it actually spans two hours. This ritual has been maintained since the opening of their very first store. The session focuses on discussing verbatim customer feedback.

Managers come prepared, having reviewed the comments, and are ready to discuss insights and identify trends. “Once you become familiar with consumer feedback, you gain a better understanding of what the consumer desires,” adds Pande.

A couple of things that stand out for the team are that “everyone shouts out to the Cajun flavours”. Despite 'Cajun' being a relatively new culinary term in the Indian vocabulary, consumers are using it frequently.

“People write that ‘I love the Cajun tenders’ or ‘I love the Cajun fries,’” says Pande.

India’s tryst with American fast food began in 1996 when Ronald McDonald lured the country with his burgers. Ever since then, new players in the QSR market have been introducing more global cuisines to the Indian palate, adding to the options and their waistlines.

It remains to be seen whether Popeyes will find a seat at the table with the clown, the king or Colonel Sanders.