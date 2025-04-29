Groceries in 10 minutes, ads in 7 days: Chandan Mendiratta breaks down Zepto’s brand blitz

When it comes to attention spans, Zepto knows every second matters. Launched in 2021 with its revolutionary 10-minute grocery deliveries, the platform is now mastering another craft: fast, focused, and relatable communication.

Advertisment

Chandan Mendiratta, chief brand and culture officer at Zepto, takes us inside the brand’s creative engine, revealing how it structures campaigns, chooses partners, and keeps storytelling sharp and original — and incredibly fast-paced.

Quick campaigns, big impact

In the fast-moving world of quick commerce, Zepto isn’t just delivering groceries fast — it’s delivering campaigns at a similar pace. Mendiratta shares that the platform often rolls out brand campaigns every week.

"We're very deliberate with the way we communicate — straight to the point and rooted in everyday needs," he says.

Instead of one-off, big-budget campaigns, Zepto favours modular storytelling: a stream of short, highly relatable films addressing different needs and moments. The idea is simple — identify a real-life problem, craft an immediate connection, and move fast.

The strategy: Category awareness first

When Zepto launched, it was known only for grocery deliveries. Today, it delivers everything from toys and electronics to beauty, jewellery, and apparel — and the advertising strategy has evolved accordingly.

The primary objective behind Zepto’s campaigns is to drive category awareness.

Each campaign is rooted in a real consumer insight — like how people blame remotes when the battery dies or the everyday need for quick beauty products. These relatable triggers create "category entry points" — moments when Zepto becomes top of mind.

Partnering with top brands

To strengthen category communication, Zepto strategically collaborates with brands that dominate mindshare in their respective categories — what they call the "halo effect".

"Pick any category… What brands would you remember? You’d name the top two or three brands," he points out.

That’s why Zepto’s partners include names such as Maybelline, Lakmé, and Boat. The alignment is simple: Zepto drives category awareness, and the brands drive brand awareness.

"Our goal is category awareness; the brand’s goal is brand awareness — we align on that," he adds.

Today, the momentum has shifted so much that brands now approach Zepto for launches. A standout example: India Gate Basmati Rice’s new packaging redesign was first launched exclusively through Zepto — a testament to the platform’s growing influence.

"They chose Zepto to distribute their campaign," says Mendiratta.

Content that entertains, not just sells

One of Zepto’s major strengths lies in how it blurs the lines between ads and entertainment.

"Brands create ads, and brands create content — we want our ads to be content," he says. "Because if you’re not entertaining people, you’re just adding to the noise."

Instead of hopping onto trends, Zepto actively creates its own. A great example: the Diwali campaign that affectionately reclaimed Soan Papdi — a sweet often joked about — and sparked a cultural reappraisal.

"The whole market was cluttered with Diwali ads featuring diyas and lights," he adds. "We didn’t want to be yet another brand doing that. Instead, we aimed for something fresh, something that could trigger a cultural shift."

While speed is essential, originality isn’t compromised. Zepto consciously avoids templatised storytelling. Each campaign has its own flavour, tone, and unique narrative.

A standout example was the original Valentine’s Day campaign where Zepto created a completely original song. The song was so well-received by audiences that Zepto eventually uploaded it on Spotify.

Producing at Zepto-speed

How does Zepto maintain this relentless pace? A big factor is its production partnership model.

After experimenting with multiple production houses early on, Zepto found a rhythm with Third Floor Films. Working closely, they adopted a parallel processing model — producing two or three films simultaneously.

“There’s no cheat code. The process is like any brand shoot: casting, prep, and PPMs (pre-production meetings). But because we now know how Zepto operates, and they understand how we work, we’ve built a smooth and quick process,” shares Ankul Singh, co-founder at the production house.

Ankul Singh, co-founder, Third Floor Films

Advertising routes

On the distribution side, Zepto’s advertising strategy has also evolved. Initially, they focused heavily on city-based outdoor and digital advertising to build local presence. But today, their campaigns have become category-led, designed to capture attention across broader segments.

Factors such as customer behaviour, seasonal timing, and category relevance play a big role in deciding where and how they push these ads — whether through OOH (Out-of-Home), digital platforms, or in-app integrations.

At a time when most quick commerce platforms simply advertise "everything under one roof", Zepto is making deeper, problem-specific connections with its users.

It’s no longer just about "what" Zepto delivers — it’s about "when" and "why" you think of Zepto first.

The culture behind the content

Perhaps what sets Zepto’s marketing apart is the internal culture that drives it—one that prioritises fun, creativity, and relatability over hard-sell tactics.

"We’re not being serious about selling things — and that's why it's fun," Mendiratta adds. "That sense of fun reflects in the freshness and high volume of our output."

Zepto isn't just keeping up in the fast-paced world of quick commerce — it's setting the pace, one quick, sharply crafted, and entertaining ad at a time.