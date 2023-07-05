How StudioX is looking to revive Foster’s Beer in India

“We’re also considering the concept of small pop-up events, each with a unique theme and gifting approach. These social gatherings could involve collaborations with other brands, creating exciting synergies. Just imagine a collaboration between our brand and a renowned name like (the Italian fashion house) Gucci, where we merge Australian heritage with a touch of elegance. These are the ideas that we have proposed and will continue to explore with our team. As our journey progresses, we remain open to new possibilities and collaborations,” he adds.