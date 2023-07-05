How StudioX is looking to revive Foster’s Beer in India

The creative agency is responsible for the reintroduction of Foster’s Beer in the Indian market. We spoke to its co-founders about the client’s brief, packaging design, and more.
Indians tend to gravitate toward beer during the summer season. With a plethora of players in the market, the beer industry is growing rapidly, and is projected to reach Rs 622.4 billion by 2028, up from Rs 383.6 billion in 2022, as per the IMARC Group.
Numerous international beer brands are now looking to establish a strong presence in India. One such brand is Australia’s Foster’s Beer, which is making a comeback in the Indian market this year.
Foster’s first entered the Indian market in 1997 through a partnership with SABMiller to build a brewery in Aurangabad, Gujarat.
Foster’s has returned to India with revamped packaging, rebranding and modernised brand assets. We spoke to Dominic Twyford and Mark D’Costa, co-founders of StudioX, the creative agency responsible for Foster’s reintroduction in the Indian market.
The duo were involved in the packaging design, branding, and brand activation strategies.
When asked about the Foster’s brief and StudioX’s approach, Twyford shares, “Foster’s has had a sporadic presence in India over the years. It hasn’t been one of the prominent brands that we frequently encounter. Our analysis revealed the undeniable strengths of the brand’s assets: the captivating allure of the yellow rounded edges and the mesmerising power of the red ‘F’ in the Foster’s font.”
“While it would have been a mistake to discard everything done by the brand previously, we aimed to infuse it with more energy and vitality, allowing it to effortlessly stand out in the crowded market,” he adds.
During its analysis, StudioX discovered that Foster’s embodies a non-serious, social-oriented persona. The agency also recognised the strong association between the brand and Australia.
“During our research, we explored international brands that are closely tied to their respective countries, such as Stellar Arts from Warren, Belgium. We observed that many of these brands embraced traditional aesthetics, celebrating heritage and craftsmanship. Even Budweiser’s rich historical information is displayed on its label,” Twyford highlights.
StudioX, therefore, made a conscious decision to differentiate Foster’s from the brands that rely on tradition and, instead, capture its unique attitude. The new branding is all about exuding an attitude, spirit, and a sense of being big and bold.
In its research, StudioX also found that the customers associated Foster’s with Australian cricket. When designing for the Indian market, the agency ensured that it maintained the connection with Australia and incorporated symbols, such as beaches, the Sydney Opera House, and kangaroos – iconic representations of Australian culture.
“This rebranding also focuses on creating a social aspect and establishing a connection with the customers. Beer resides in fridges or flows from taps, so, the branding often becomes small and easily overlooked. Hence, we aimed to be prominent and striking with our sporting imagery. Our message is to radiate a sense of fun, while associating with Australia,” Twyford explains.
The target audience for Foster’s Beer includes individuals of legal drinking age up to their early-30s.
While designing the packaging, the brand adhered to the category code, utilising the colour ‘blue’ to symbolise the premium nature of the beer and ‘red’ to depict its strength.
Talking about the expectations for the rebranded Foster’s Beer, D’Costa says, “Our first goal is to revive its appeal in the market. We envision exploring new colours and introducing seasonal variations of the beer, catering to specific target demographics with innovative offerings. For the upcoming 2023 Cricket World Cup (hosted by India), we plan to incorporate playful activities centred on the event and explore emerging sports like beach volleyball, which holds a strong association with Australia.”
“We’re also considering the concept of small pop-up events, each with a unique theme and gifting approach. These social gatherings could involve collaborations with other brands, creating exciting synergies. Just imagine a collaboration between our brand and a renowned name like (the Italian fashion house) Gucci, where we merge Australian heritage with a touch of elegance. These are the ideas that we have proposed and will continue to explore with our team. As our journey progresses, we remain open to new possibilities and collaborations,” he adds.