Instagram reels its focus on creators and brands

Keeping these very creators in mind, Instagram on 20 November 2020 announced it was bringing the ‘Branded Content’ tag to Reels and will be testing it in Live for the coming few weeks. “We want to ensure creators can clearly disclose when they’re creating branded content, no matter what format they choose to use,” said the app. This feature comes in addition to tools like badges in Live and IGTV Ads the app had earlier introduced.