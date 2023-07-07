iQOO appoints Roadies fame Rannjivay Singha as its jury for CGO Hunt

Introducing Rannvijay as a jury member, Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, said, "We are thrilled to have Rannvijay join our panel as a jury member for our search for a Chief Gaming Officer. In his role as a jury member, Rannvijay's influence goes beyond evaluating the contestants' gaming prowess. Leveraging his insights, he will assess the participants' overall personality traits, including their leadership qualities, teamwork abilities, communication skills, and strategic thinking. This holistic evaluation approach aims to identify individuals who not only demonstrate exceptional gaming abilities but also possess the essential qualities required to thrive as a successful Chief Gaming Officer. With Rannvijay's invaluable contributions, iQOO India's CGO Hunt promises to be an extraordinary journey towards unveiling the next gaming sensation. Welcome aboard, Rannvijay!"