Is this the ‘marketing moment’ Maggi’s rivals have been waiting for?

When Maggi ran into the lead controversy and was forced to run out of the market, all other brands jumped at the opportunity. But it came back after about 6 months and within another 6 months, they were back into the market, like nothing had actually changed. The consumer moved on to other brands because of the lack of availability but when the brand is available and communicating, the consumer comes back – that's the philosophy. Even today, the situation is no different; just because there is a shortage, the consumer is switching brands and chances are that this time too, the end result will be the same.