Maggi introduces an edible fork made from wheat flour

Commenting on the test launch of the edible forks, Rajat Jain, director, Foods, Nestle India, said “At Nestle, it is our continuous endeavor to discover ways to build a better future for our consumers and the planet. The launch of edible fork in Cuppa noodles marks a significant milestone in our commitment towards environmental responsibility while pioneering consumer-centric initiatives. This innovation is a testament of our global R&D capabilities showcased in the use of cutting edge-technology to develop first-of-its-kind two-piece fork design. We are confident that this launch will also set a strong precedent for greater greener solutions.”