Modern marketers must be part artists, part sellers; do you fit the bill?

This shift is not just organisational; it reflects an underlying change in consumer behaviour. "The act of comparison and evaluation of products that traditionally used to happen before purchase is today happening on the go while the consumer is shopping thanks to the internet explosion," Das points out. "This happens simultaneously on mobile phones, internet searches or, by scanning a QR code. This fundamentally blurs the line between marketing and sales, which were traditionally influencing the 'path to purchase' for the end consumer."