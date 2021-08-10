Nestlé tweaks Maggi, KitKat, Nescafe, Everyday packaging to remind buyers to wear masks

Nearly a year-and-a-half into the COVID pandemic, Nestlé is using the tweaked packs to send out a message. It's part of the ‘Face of hope’ initiative.

Nestlé India has tweaked the packaging of four of its popular products – Maggi, KitKat, Nescafe and Everyday. A mask is now a part of the packaging. It's part of the ‘Face of hope’ initiative, and the brand aims to spread awareness about COVID and remind individuals to wear masks.