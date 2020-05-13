Now Havmor partners with Dunzo to deliver ice cream to consumers

It joins the list of brands that have partnered with online delivery firms to deliver their products during the lockdown
If there's something to look forward to during the summer, then most people would claim ice-cream as one of those things.
Unfortunately, due to the lockdown and issues in distribution, neither are we able to visit ice-cream parlours because they're shut nor can we buy them at our retailers because there is no stock.
Now, in a clear respite, Havmor, one of India's leading ice-cream brands has tied up with on-demand e-commerce platform, Dunzo to deliver its range of ice-creams to consumers.
It has been launched as “Havmor Ice-Cream Xpress” store on the Dunzo delivery app. The delivery service is being operationalised in 8 cities including Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mumbai and Pune in the next few days.
Havmor says consumers will be able to order over 35 of the brand's award-winning products to choose from. These include bestselling products such as Mango Magic, Cookie and Cream, Matka Kulfi, Sandwich Ice Cream, America Nuts among others.
The brand is also working towards creating an exclusive range for the consumers of Havmor’s online channel which will be specifically available on Dunzo. The ordered products will be collected by a Dunzo delivery partner from Havmor’s delivery locations in each city and will be delivered to the consumers taking all precautionary safety and hygiene measures as advised by the Government of India.
Anindya Dutta, MD, Havmor Ice-cream said, “In this current scenario, it is imperative that we reach out to the consumers directly to their homes and Dunzo is a great platform to be associated with. It allows us to ensure that consumers can order their favourite ice creams from home and Dunzo delivers it and hands it safely right to their doorsteps.”
Kabeer Biswas, CEO & Co-Founder, Dunzo said, “These are extraordinary times and delivery partners like Dunzo partners are braving the streets to ensure the city’s essential needs are met. During this time, we are taking extra measures to ensure the safety of our users, partners, and merchants with safety checks across every touchpoint. As summer approaches, we believe this partnership with Havmor will add another dimension of delight for users as they enjoy Havmor Ice Cream while staying safely home.”
In the past month or two, several FMCG brands and companies have tied up with e-commerce players and delivery firms to reach consumers and overcome the distribution hassles that plagued the country throughout the lockdown.