Ola’s ‘8 missed calls from mom’ clickbait for International Women’s Day, draws universal ire

Leading cab hailing app Ola’s push notification on International Women’s Day (March 8) caught the eye of most people, but for all the wrong reasons.

The push notification read, ‘8 missed calls from mom’. It went on to say, “she wanted to tell you that there's 40 per cent off on fruits and veggies at Ola Dash. She also wants you to stop eating bahar ka khana (outside food) so much."