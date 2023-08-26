Pepsi’s 125th birthday celebrations to go on for 125 days, include a new logo rollout, and even a diner

"Pepsi has become an iconic brand over the past 125 years with a rich legacy of challenging the status quo in pursuit of enjoyment – both in the beverage industry and pop culture at large. As we celebrate the brand's historic milestone over the next 125 days, we will honour some of our most cherished cultural moments as we look ahead towards our next chapter with the rollout of the new Pepsi logo and visual identity," said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer, Pepsi.