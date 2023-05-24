PUMA India joins forces with Orangutan as official kit partner

Commenting on the association, Shreya Sachdev, head of marketing at PUMA India, said, “We are happy to partner with Orangutan Esports and continue our investments in the rapidly expanding space of Esports in India. Competitive Esports has seen a massive growth in popularity, especially during the pandemic, and has emerged as the key avenue of engagement for youngsters in the country. As a brand, PUMA has always invested in the diverse pillars of youth culture such as sports, fitness, art, cinema and music. Through this association with Orangutan, we look forward to developing the Esports market in India and engaging with gamers across the country.”