RuPay launches exclusive On-The-Go contactless payment collectible for 2024 IPL playoffs and finals

Praveena Rai, chief operating officer of NPCI, said, “With the rapid increase of acceptance infrastructure, the demand for contactless payment mechanisms is on a steady rise. In line with this, RuPay On-The-Go represents a significant advancement in payment technology, blending style and functionality. Our collaboration with TATA IPL brings together the best of both worlds – the thrill of cricket and the convenience of RuPay On-The-Go. This wristband not only simplifies audience access for the playoffs and final but also provides a secure and convenient payment method for everyday use. The wrist wear carries all the security features, notifications and controls of a regular card or wallet, and users can transact with the comfort of their safety.”