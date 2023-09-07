Tata Consumer Products denies reports of acquiring a majority stake in Haldiram's for $10 billion

Tata Consumer Products has denied reports of holding talks to purchase a 51% stake in popular Indian snack food maker Haldiram's at a $10 billion valuation. In a regulatory filing, Tata Consumer Products clarified that it is not in negotiations as reported in a news article by The Reuters. As per the reports Tata, was not okay with the high valuation that Haldiram's wanted and decided not to continue with the deal. However, the potential acquisition would have expanded Tata's consumer product portfolio significantly. Tata Consumer Products is known for brands like Tetley and its partnership with Starbucks in India. Haldiram's is a well-known Indian snack brand with a strong presence both domestically and internationally.