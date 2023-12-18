The marketer’s playbook for 2024

Looking back at the year, we have yet again realised the importance of being agile and adaptive to rapidly evolving consumer preferences. Given the growing digital interconnectedness over the last few decades, consumer expectations have evolved beyond just wanting good products and customer service. The new generation of consumers is driving the redefinition of customer experience in the FMCG industry. They demand far more seamless, convenient, and personalised experiences extending across touchpoints to form a deeper connection with the brands they buy from. Thus, future-ready CMOs are adopting new-age tools to meet progressive consumer expectations.