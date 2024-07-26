Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are among our fastest-growing markets: BMW India CEO Vikram Pawah

We also do a lot of on-ground activities which are common to the three brands. We used to have a property called Joyfest, where we used to take customers to different towns across the country. It was a festival of all BMW brands. Now we are taking that to the next level. In 2023, we introduced Joytown, where more than automobiles, we want to imbibe ourselves in the Indian culture. And what's the Indian culture all about? It's about food, it's about celebration, it's about luxury, and it's about music. We combine all those four or five elements into one festival.