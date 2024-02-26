UBON extends sponsorship with Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Rajasthan Royals will wear UBON's logo on their helmet and cap during the tournament.
UBON, a gadget accessory & consumer electronics brand, has extended its sponsorship with Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season of India’s premier league T20 competition. The team, which is led by Sanju Samson, will wear UBON's logo on their Helmet and cap throughout the tournament. UBON is the official audio partner of the Rajasthan Royals.
The announcement was made on February 23, 2024, through a special visit by UBON’s co-founder, Lalit Arora, to the Royals’ High Performance Center in Nagpur, wherein he was seen presenting the official playing helmet and cap to India’s premier spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, in the presence of Royals’ CEO, Jake Lush McCrum.
This collaboration underscores its commitment to endorsing sports, fitness and encouraging a wholesome lifestyle. This association will enable UBON to connect with a larger audience, presenting its products to a broad and diverse consumer demographic.
Expressing enthusiasm about the collaboration, Lalit Arora, co-founder, and spokesperson of UBON, shared, "We are thrilled to align again with the Rajasthan Royals, a truly iconic team in the competition, and to amplify the energy and excitement within the arena. This partnership underscores our dedication to delivering top-notch products and experiences to consumers throughout India. We view this tournament as an ideal stage to spotlight our brand, and we look forward to backing the Rajasthan Royals as they compete against the league's finest teams."
Jake Lush McCrum, CEO, Rajasthan Royals, expressed,” We are pleased to announce the extension of our partnership with UBON, a key player in the audio industry. This strategic collaboration not only aims to enhance the entertainment experience for our fan base and players but also signifies a crucial step for UBON in gaining pan-India and global visibility.”
The brand's sponsorship of the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming season is a significant step forward for the brand, and it underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation. The company is excited to partner with the Rajasthan Royals and looks forward to an exciting season of cricket ahead.