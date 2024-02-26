UBON extends sponsorship with Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2024

Expressing enthusiasm about the collaboration, Lalit Arora, co-founder, and spokesperson of UBON, shared, "We are thrilled to align again with the Rajasthan Royals, a truly iconic team in the competition, and to amplify the energy and excitement within the arena. This partnership underscores our dedication to delivering top-notch products and experiences to consumers throughout India. We view this tournament as an ideal stage to spotlight our brand, and we look forward to backing the Rajasthan Royals as they compete against the league's finest teams."