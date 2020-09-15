‘Vi’ becomes the co-presenting sponsor of Dream11 IPL 2020

Referring to Vi’s association with Dream11 IPL 2020 as the co-presenting sponsor, Kavita Nair, Chief Digital Transformation & Brand Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited said “Cricket is religion in India, and Dream11 IPL as a property offers broader engagement with audience than just as a sport, over a two months’ window. As a company we have had a very long association with IPL. I am delighted that now, with the launch of Vi, we are carrying this legacy forward. Our association with Dream11 IPL 2020 will provide Vi, instant connect with millions of viewers, and I am confident that this will not only help build awareness of Vi but also help in building relevance and customer confidence. I am sure Indians will be delighted to see us back on Dream11 IPL, albeit in a new avatar. Vi is vibrant, exciting and throbs with the spirit of rising India. Soon after the launch of Vi, the excitement will continue for Indian consumers during their favourite T-20 league.”