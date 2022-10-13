Ferrero Rocher's brand endorsement strategy decoded

These celebrity-led campaigns are a first for Rocher. Kapuswala says that the brand is testing the waters with the same and these kinds of endorsements will only increase if they feel that the campaigns were successful. He says that these campaigns would be integral for Rocher to create particular imagery for the brand. "Ferrero Rocher is all about the premium taste and experience. Sara is very bubbly but she comes from a royal background. So, somewhere down the line, we would like to get that royal but bubbly image associated with the brand as well," he explains. He further adds that the brand is looking to create value for their product with the endorsements and at the same time make it more fun and youthful.