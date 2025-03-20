Why real estate brands tap A-list celebrities for trust & visibility

The real estate industry is vast, encompassing commercial, residential, hospitality, and various other segments. With the rapid pace of urbanisation, the market is expanding, leading to an influx of new projects and investments.

How can potential buyers and investors become aware of these projects? More and more, real estate brands—particularly those at the regional level—are utilising high-profile celebrity endorsements to enhance their visibility and establish trust.

The celebrity endorsement trend in real estate

In recent months, various real estate companies have enlisted Bollywood stars to enhance their brand positioning. In the previous month, Elan Group, a developer based in Gurugram, announced Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador.

The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HOABL) garnered attention by unveiling a project in Ayodhya coinciding with the Ram Mandir consecration, featuring Amitabh Bachchan as its representative.

Chennai-based DRA Homes has appointed Rashmika Mandanna as its national ambassador to support its expansion initiatives.

In a similar vein, Casagrand, a leading real estate company in South India, has welcomed Hrithik Roshan to its lineup of endorsers, which already features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sourav Ganguly.

This pattern highlights a notable trend: real estate brands, especially regional ones, are increasingly choosing high-profile celebrities to enhance their brand credibility and extend their appeal beyond local markets.

Impact on buyer trust and investment decisions

In the real estate sector, where purchases entail substantial financial commitments, trust is a crucial factor. Celebrities serve as symbols of credibility, shaping consumers' perceptions of a brand's reliability. The House of Abhinandan Lodha has experienced a noticeable impact from celebrity endorsements.

"Our idea is simple—we want celebrities to be our customers first, not just endorsers. If they genuinely believe in our project, customers will too. This approach has led to increased customer engagement and higher conversion rates." Pawan Sarda, HOABL

Casagrand has noted comparable outcomes. Vimesh P, senior vice president of marketing at Casagrand, observes that celebrity endorsements have enhanced brand recall, attracted interest from NRIs and investors, and fostered strong word-of-mouth marketing, all of which expedite enquiries and conversions.

"A high-profile celebrity’s association reassures buyers about a project’s reliability, quality, and commitment. This is particularly crucial for first-time buyers or those evaluating new projects, as familiar faces bring authenticity and reduce hesitation in decision-making," he says.

Expanding beyond local markets

Celebrity endorsements assist regional real estate companies in overcoming geographical barriers. DRA Homes, based in Chennai, has plans for expansion beyond Tamil Nadu, with a particular focus on Pune.

“Having a pan-India celebrity ensures our brand is already familiar to people when we enter new markets,” says Manoj Vasudevan, chief sales and marketing officer at DRA.

DRA also leveraged Rashmika Mandanna’s recognition on a global level. The company targeted the Indian diaspora living abroad by showcasing an advertisement featuring the actress in Times Square, New York.

Additionally, the banking and funding operations take place in Mumbai, so having a national-level celebrity strengthens brand visibility within that ecosystem.

Mandanna is an actress of South Indian origin who gained prominence with the success of the film Pushpa. She now boasts a pan-India appeal, featuring in Bollywood films such as Chaava, Animal, and Goodbye.

Picking the right face for the right project

One may question whether a Bollywood star, recognised for a luxurious lifestyle in Mumbai, can successfully engage with consumers in smaller cities or various regions. Real estate brands contend that aspiration goes beyond geographical boundaries.

Vimesh elaborates on Hrithik Roshan’s appeal in South India: "A star like Hrithik represents success, sophistication, and an elite lifestyle—qualities that resonate deeply with homebuyers across markets. More than just visibility, the real power of celebrity endorsement lies in storytelling. When strategically positioned, it fosters an emotional connection, making the endorsement a powerful driver of buyer trust."

Not every celebrity meets the criteria. The Elan Group's choice to engage Shah Rukh Khan stemmed from his unparalleled charisma and widespread popularity.

“Not all celebrities have that larger-than-life presence. SRK’s persona aligns with our brand’s ambitions and luxury aspirations, making him the perfect choice.”

Vidhi Attri, Elan Group

Similarly, Sarda highlights how Amitabh Bachchan’s association with HOABL’s Ayodhya project aligns with the city's cultural and spiritual significance, while a younger celebrity like Triptii Dimri is a strategic fit for a lifestyle-driven market like Goa.

L-R: Pawan Sarda, Vidhi Attri, Manoj Vasudevan and Vimesh P

The long-term impact of celebrity endorsements in real estate



In addition to fostering immediate brand recognition, celebrity endorsements play a significant role in enhancing long-term brand equity. They improve consumer recall, distinguish brands in competitive markets, and cultivate customer loyalty. As time progresses, this reputation enables real estate brands to extend their reach into new regions with enhanced credibility.

For instance, DRA has entered into a two-year exclusive brand endorsement agreement with Rashmika Mandanna. For the next two years, she cannot endorse any other real estate brand in India.

Elan Group intends to utilise Khan’s extensive international fanbase for forthcoming campaigns and global promotions. The brand will utilise him to enhance visibility in Dubai and other international markets, focussing on NRIs and high-net-worth buyers interested in luxury real estate in India.

Localised influencer marketing and younger homebuyers

Experts cited in the article concur that younger homebuyers are gaining prominence. They seek authenticity, transparency, and personalisation. A balanced strategy should incorporate celebrity endorsements alongside hyper-local influencers and digital outreach.

Attri notes that while celebrity endorsements can enhance trust and credibility, the decision to purchase real estate ultimately relies on personal experience.

“That’s why Elan ensures transparency and offers personalised experiences, testimonials, and interactive engagements with potential buyers. While SRK’s association strengthens brand recall and credibility, we also focus on high-quality designs, top-tier consultants, and strong customer relationships,” she says.