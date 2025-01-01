Zepto's gift boxing strategy rolls on with a New Year surprise box

To ring in the New Year, Zepto has launched a new gift box containing a variety of snacks, skincare products, and complimentary items from the quick commerce platform.

Customers can unlock the gift box in their carts when they place orders totalling more than Rs 500. Google Pay is the sponsor of the gift box.

Inside the box, customers will discover a Google Pay voucher along with other personalised gifts that are tailored for different user profiles. For instance, Hansaplast bandages, Apsara pencils, Heritage cow ghee, VS Mani & Co. filter coffee, Mama Earth moisturiser, L'Oréal Hyaluron hair care, Catch paneer masala, and Diamond potato chips were among the products that many customers received after placing an order.

Vivel soaps, MTR Poha Mix, Doms Chalk, WildStone deodorant, Wakefield Quick Mix, Nestlé Masala Millets, Keya Oregano Mix, Mother's Tamarind Chutney, and Beanly Instant Coffee were among the varied items received by others.

The gift box also features a 2025 "Winning Tracker," which lists over 80 brand names on its reverse side.

The gift box strategy

Zepto's gift boxing initiative started in 2024, coinciding with the platform's third birthday. As a key component of Zepto's marketing strategy, these gift boxes have enabled several brands to introduce their new products to consumers.

Simran Sachdeva, a senior brand manager at Zepto, mentioned in a LinkedIn post that the q-comm team has successfully executed the gift box marketing strategy throughout 2024.

Since July 2024, the brand has launched more than five seasonal gift boxes, including those for Raksha Bandhan, the pre-Diwali season, and another called Chingari during the festive season.

Additionally, the platform introduced gift boxes to commemorate Children’s Day and Christmas.

At a time when quick commerce is booming, the platform seems to be doing everything in its power to stand out among the competition. Zepto recently crossed Rs 1,000 crore in annualised advertising revenue, amounting to Rs 83 crore per month, according to CEO and co-founder Aadit Palicha.