Zomato invites patrons to help improve the economy...

If you don't order waffles, how else is India's economy supposed to get back on track?
Zomato's mailers have been covering a myriad of themes. Some of them are resumes from our favourite food dishes. Some are love letters from pizza. Some of them are an invitation to host a party with food ordered from the app.
All the mailers include a note that mentions that the World Health Organisation has deemed it safe to order food from restaurants. While in-restaurant dining is still seen as a risky affair, food delivery and takeaway options are touted as the safe alternative.
Another mailer also touches upon the topic of multiple Zomato ads, acknowledging that it can cause confusion among consumers. This mailer als mentions how safe it is to order from Zomato and encourages users to pick up their phones an order from the app.
Another mailer invited people to order, with a tantalising picutre fo a pizza. The mailer said that 2020 was hard, but the patron was making it harder by not ordering food from their service.
As India attempts to unlock, restaurants are opening their doors again and inviting patrons to come in. It remains to be seen if Zomato has done a successful job in convincing users to step out, but one can wait and watch.