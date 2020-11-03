Zomato sends out 'Mirzapur' themed mailer to get users binging

The mailers invited users to 'binge on' episodes from the second season of Mirzapur 2 along with their food order.
Zomato unveiled a mailer that hinted at a collaboration between the food delivery app and Amazon Prime video. The mailer contained a subject line that the reporter found confusing at first. It read 'Munna Tripathi has invited you to a 🔥🔥🔥 weekend!'
Munna Tripathi is one of the main characters of Mirzapur - essayed by actor Divyendu Sharma. The second season of the show was released on October 23rd.
For most people, binge watching a series is accompanied by a snacking session. In fact, the very term 'binge' is borrowed from an eating pattern. This is the insight that mailer chooses to focus on, as well.
The mailer also references Guddu and Golu - two characters from the show and give a nod to the show's theme - revenge.
Some of the hilarious pop culture refernces that Zomato has made in the past include moment marketing creatives on social when PUBG was banned and when Rashi-ben put an empty cooker on the Rasoda.
Since lockdown began, Zomato's mailers have tried to grab users' attention and convince them to order food again. First, Biriyani's CV landed up in users' inboxes, closely followed by a love letter from Pizza.
All the mailers include a note that mentions that the World Health Organisation has deemed it safe to order food from restaurants. While in-restaurant dining is still seen as a risky affair, food delivery and takeaway options are touted as the safe alternative.
One mailer even asked users for 'help' by way of ordering food and supporting businesses. A steady stream of customers are crucial for businesses to stay afloat and Zomato is no exception. All the mailers so far have also been notifying users of offers they can avail on ordering in.