Zomato's latest mailer campaign attempts to solve the world's most difficult question...

The mailer tackles the question - 'aaj khaane main kya hai', head on...
Hot on the heels of Zomato's 'days of the week' campaign, the brand has sent out mailers with the subject line 'SOLVED: World's most difficult question'. The mailer starts with a statistic - that an Indian household wasts approximately 150 minutes every month asking 'what is there to eat?'
Scrolling down on the mailer reveals that Zomato has solved the problem for us by allotting different cuisines to different days of the week. Mondays are for healthy food (such as salads, Buddha bowls etc), and Tuesdays are for South Indian food.
As the week progresses, the calendar gets more 'interesting'. Wednesdays feature oriental food and Thursdays are for Italian.
Fan favourites like pizza, biryani and mughlai were reserved for the weekend, preferably so users can nap after their food coma-inducing meals.
Interestingly, the last line of the mailer sighs off with 'it doesn't matter if you're cooking at home or ordering in - don't miss. outon tasty food every single day'. Since the COVID pandemic started, Zomato has also been offering the delivery of essential items, and this could be a gentle nudge to remind users of that aspect of the app.
This mailer is a part of a larger cmapaign that Zomato is running which associates each day of the week with a particular cuisine.
Bear in mind that Zomato as a company has access to a host of user data related to food ordering and behavioural patterns. This campaign is backed by numbers. A Zomato spokesperson tells afaqs! that the selected cuisines are some of the most ordered ones on the platform. Over that, these are attached to the days they are ordered the most.
“We realised that last year (2020) was excruciating and only a few things brought joy to our lives. Food was somewhere near the top, if not at the top. With ‘toh aaj mangaya kya?’, we are extending the love for food through great offers and different cuisines, and are asking our customers to experience this joy more often,” the spokesperson added.
Each 15 second ad film in this campaign ends with a quirky nudge ‘toh aaj mangaya kya?’, urging users to go ahead and order that particular cuisine. While the films play with the days and dates, it seems like Zomato’s way of ritualising food ordering, giving the habit a structure, or pattern.
To encourage ordering, the platform has also put forward specially curated top cuisines as well as multi-cuisine restaurants. These are then backed by offers and special discounts.
The 'Mughlai Sundays' ad even makes a reference to the ongoing round of vaccinations against the coronavirus. As of now, senior citizens can avail the vaccines at health centers. The woman shown in the ad is seen speaking to a doctor with a mask on as the nurse informs her when she is to take the next dose of the vaccine.