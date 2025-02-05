Bollywood, star kids, and regional hits: Netflix’s 2025 content script

Netflix India has unveiled its content slate for 2025, featuring 28 titles that span films, series, and reality shows. The lineup showcases big-budget projects with A-list Bollywood celebrities, complemented by innovative regional and experimental content, highlighting the platform's ongoing commitment to lead in India's bustling OTT space.

Advertisment

Monika Shergill, the vice president of content at Netflix India, highlighted the company's commitment to providing storytelling that connects with audiences on both local and global scales. “In 2025, we’re transforming storytelling by breaking creative barriers like never before, offering an unmatched array of world-class entertainment,” Shergill said.

From romantic comedies and gripping dramas to action-packed thrillers, fan-favourite franchises, and side-splitting comedies, over 700 million Netflix viewers will be spoiled for choice, she added. “By collaborating with India’s most celebrated storytellers and fresh voices, we’re bringing this dynamic slate to life.”

Bollywood glamour takes centre stage

Netflix's 2025 lineup is packed with high-profile projects featuring popular Bollywood stars alongside captivating original stories. A few of them include:

The Ba****ds of Bollywood: It marks the directorial debut of Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan. This captivating series delves into the journey of an outsider as they navigate the intricate world of the Bollywood industry. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, this project also signifies Shah Rukh Khan's exciting entry into the OTT space.

Nadaniyan: This romcom introduces Ibrahim Ali Khan (son of Saif Ali Khan) alongside Khushi Kapoor. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film aims to charm younger audiences. Dharma is also producing a mature romcom series featuring Ram Madhvan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, which will soon be available for streaming on Netflix.

Saif Ali Khan, who made his debut on Netflix in the platform's first-ever Indian Original series Sacred Games, returns to Netflix in a heist series titled Jewel Thief alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Kunal Kapoor.

After the success of The Romantics and The Roshans, Netflix now turns its focus to one of Bollywood’s most iconic families in Dining with the Kapoors, an in-depth look at their enduring legacy and impact.

Regional and experimental content

Recognising the growing appetite for regional content, Netflix is now expanding its footprint across Indian languages.

The platform has announced its first-ever Telugu Original—Super Subu. Test, a Tamil-language cricket drama starring Nayanthara and Sidharth, is expected to appeal to fans of sports dramas. It has also announced the second season of Rana Naidu, an action-packed Telugu series starring Rana Daggubati.

Apart from these, Netflix is also making a significant move into the live entertainment space by securing a deal to stream WWE's 'Raw' live. This strategic move into sports content marks a daring investment of $5 billion.

The platform has also recently streamed the NFL and the infamous Paul vs. Tyson boxing match. Earlier in 2024, Netflix live-streamed several comedy specials, including Everybody's in LA, Woke Foke, and The Roast of Tom Brady.

The intensifying competition in India’s OTT market

The new content slate is part of Netflix’s strategy to strengthen its foothold in India, which is expected to lead its streaming revenue growth in Asia.

The platform’s FY24 results reported a net profit of Rs 52 crore, up 49% from Rs 35 crore the previous fiscal year, with gross turnover increasing by 29% to Rs 2,845 crore. India is now Netflix’s second-largest market globally for paid subscribers.

The Indian OTT market is expected to expand at an impressive annual rate of 11.1% through 2029. In a landscape marked by intense competition, streaming platforms are adopting creative approaches to seize a larger slice of the market.

Rival Amazon recently announced a massive slate of 100 free content titles as part of the merger between its MiniTV arm and MX Player.

With acquisitions such as Disney+ Hotstar joining forces with Reliance and Amazon Prime evolving its free-tier offerings, the battle for dominance in India’s price-sensitive market intensifies.

While Netflix emphasises premium content, platforms such as Disney+, Hotstar, and Sony Liv are intensifying their efforts to expand regional reach and enhance their offerings with live sports.