OTT regulation comes under I&B Ministry: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the regulation of OTT players falls under the purview of the Information & Broadcasting Ministry as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is examining issues raised by telecom operators about pushing these platforms to share infrastructure cost.

This comes a day after OTT platforms like Netflix, and Amazon and content delivery platforms like Universal Studios and Warner Bros through global industry bodies opposed the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) intention to regulate them at an open house discussion that was held by the Ministry. The platforms argue they are not telecom operators and don’t fall under the authority’s regulatory ambit.

Telecom players have been urging the government to frame rules mandating OTTs to share network infrastructure cost with carriers. According to them, telecom infrastructure expansion has not kept pace with explosive growth in data consumption, and OTTs must share expenses.



The Minister also said that the Government is looking at setting up of a dedicated manufacturing zone to make telecom equipment. “Manufacturing is key to the telecom sector. As PM Modi has always envisioned, we must be an Atmanirbhar country. The third step is the telecom manufacturing zone. As SEZs are made, a manufacturing zone should be made for the telecom sector," the Minister said.



