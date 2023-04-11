Dealing with deinfluencing: lessons from Bournvita’s encounter with the trend

This particular brand relies heavily on emotion and is dealing with a very sensitive age group - children. An age group that if harmed can have dangerous consequences for the brand. Their response has been weak and misses out on important elements of the allegations. Apart from a generic statement posted everywhere, what needs to be done is give a human face to the same and address it head on. You deal with a brand high on human emotions. In times of crisis you cannot remove the human element out of it.