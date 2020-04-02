How has the abrupt shift in consumer behaviour changed the job of a strategist today?

Work from home, lockdown and a deadly virus lurking outside our doors, is the new normal. No one saw it coming and so, no one planned for it. With Indians locked inside their own houses, every bit of resource, every memory of a face-to-face conversation, every experience of an outdoor trip is dearer than ever. The only common link holding us together is the internet. Much of the work, amusement and interaction is happening digitally. This also means that consumers are missing the brands they adore and rely on. Last week, when we spoke to marketers and strategists about the Coronavirus impact, all of them agreed that the aforementioned factors are altering consumer behaviour in an unprecedented way and the biggest need of the hour is to ‘help’ consumers.