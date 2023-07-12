Print media revenue to grow by 13-15%: CRISIL Ratings report

Rounak Agarwal, Team Leader at CRISIL Ratings says, “The steep surge in newsprint prices sheared ~850 bps off the operating margins of print media companies to ~4.5% last fiscal even though revenue increased. However, newsprint prices have come down in recent months — correcting as much as 15-20% from the peak last fiscal — owing to modest global demand and easing of supply chain issues. This, along with revenue growth, should shore up margins by ~1,000 bps to ~14.5% this fiscal on a low base of last fiscal. Over the medium term, margins should remain healthy but below the steady-state margins of >20% seen in the past.