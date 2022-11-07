A dummy's guide to Snapchat

Sahil Shah, managing partner, WATConsult, a full-service digital agency that is a part of Dentsu International, opines that the reason behind Snapchat's difficulty in getting through to the marketers, is quite evident.



"Snapchat, as a platform, is not putting in a lot of marketing muscle behind positioning itself directly to the consumers as well as brands. I have not seen a lot of big bucks being spent by the company to position itself strongly in the market. It is not working hard enough to make sure that it is a part of a company’s media plans or strategies. It is not going all out to convince marketers and media planners to adopt the platform as a viable resource."