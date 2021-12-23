“Ideal date? When it works out”: Tinder Swipe Ride episode 4 is wit and nothing else

The show where "India’s favourite behens turn into your personal-chauffeurs-cum-hype women" is back with another episode.
Social media star Kusha Kapila’s alternative career of chauffeuring girls to their Tinder dates with a surprise celeb has reached episode 4.
Tinder’s Swipe Ride, this time, features actress Athiya Shetty and the two ferry Janani to her date. From discussing what they want in their dates to their ideal unideal dates to…. it’s one episode you won’t fast forward.
“With this series, we are putting women in the driver’s seat to have meaningful discussions and rewrite the age-old narrative of dating and relationships. All women are wonderfully different and unique, and with Swipe Ride, we want to celebrate and encourage the diverse perspectives of young Indian women and their dating journeys,” said Aahana Dhar, Director, Communications, Tinder India
Before this ride, Kapila chauffeured girls to their Tinder date with the likes of Swara Bhasker, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sara Ali Khan.