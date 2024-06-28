ABP Network announces the departure of CEO Avinash Pandey

The chief editorand director of the ABP Network, Atideb Sarkar, thanked him for his contributions to the ABP Network and said, “I would like to thank Avinash for his immense contributions to ABP Network. During his two decades in the company, it has grown manifold in reach, revenue and impact. His leadership in the past five years has seen us at the forefront of digital broadcasting while extending our reach from Jammu to Kanyakumari. He played a key role in our award-winning centenary campaign. On a personal note, he has been a pleasure to work with, a joyful fellow traveller in my professional journey, and a friend. Thank you, Avinash, for all that you have brought to the ABP family. We wish you success and happiness in your future endeavours.”