ABP Network announces the departure of CEO Avinash Pandey

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Currently, he is also the president of the International Advertising Association (India Chapter).
Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, will be parting ways with the group after nearly two decades of a long association.
Pandey joined ABP Network in 2005 and over the years held key positions that contributed to making the brand one of the most successful and respected amongst the nation's broadcasters. In January 2019, Pandey was appointed as the CEO of ABP Network and under his stewardship, ABP Network further diversified into untapped verticals and markets in the broadcast and digital sphere. He had the vision to recognise the potential of going regional and digital with an emphasis on creating premier content to match the expectations of a demanding pan-India audience.
The chief editorand director of the ABP Network, Atideb Sarkar, thanked him for his contributions to the ABP Network and said, “I would like to thank Avinash for his immense contributions to ABP Network. During his two decades in the company, it has grown manifold in reach, revenue and impact. His leadership in the past five years has seen us at the forefront of digital broadcasting while extending our reach from Jammu to Kanyakumari. He played a key role in our award-winning centenary campaign. On a personal note, he has been a pleasure to work with, a joyful fellow traveller in my professional journey, and a friend. Thank you, Avinash, for all that you have brought to the ABP family. We wish you success and happiness in your future endeavours.”
Avinash Pandey added, “I wish to thank the Sarkar Family and Mr. Atideb Sarkar, Chief Editor & Director, in particular, for having reposed such faith in me, that I could play a meaningful part in ABP Network's exhilarating journey of excellence in digital and broadcast. I have found a good friend for life in him. I could achieve all this in 20 years because of an excellent team that surrounded me. I was lucky to meet and work with them and have developed a bonding that’s going to last life-long.”
As the CEO of ABP Network, he led India’s leading television and digital network with four TV channels running 24×7 on cable and satellite, serving in eight languages on digital, touching a total audience of over 500 million. He is the founding director of ABP Studios, which has produced award winning films and TV series. He is also currently the president of the International Advertising Association (India Chapter).