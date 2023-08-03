Dentsu Creative India appoints Manzoor Alam as Executive Creative Director

He will report into Joy Mohanty, chief creative officer - North, DENTSU CREATIVE India.
DENTSU CREATIVE India has announced the appointment of Manzoor Alam as Executive Creative Director (ECD). He will report into Joy Mohanty, chief creative officer - North, DENTSU CREATIVE India.
As per the mandate, Manzoor will spearhead teams working on brands like Honda Cars, Max Healthcare, Catch Spices, Royal Stag, 100 Pipers, Herbalife, Hamdard, and Carlsberg, to name a few from the agency’s Gurgaon office. He will focus on nurturing and developing the agency's creative talent pool, while also establishing it as a hub for delivering top-tier, innovative, and high-calibre work.
Showcasing a strong emphasis on Modern Creativity, Manzoor’s aim will be to cultivate a vibrant and forward-thinking creative culture that empowers the agency to craft campaigns that deeply resonate with its clients.
Manzoor has had an exceptional 20-year career, with stints at agencies such as McCann and Rediffusion. Most recently, he served at Lowe Lintas, where he played a significant role in driving creative excellence for various brands. During his tenure, he contributed to the success of Google's flagship products like Google Search, Google Photos, Google Assistant, Google My Business, and Google Voice. In addition, Manzoor also made significant contributions to other brands, including OLX, HP, Maruti Suzuki, and GoDaddy, among many others. His outstanding achievements and creativity in the advertising industry have been recognized and honored with accolades at prominent events like Cannes, Effies, and AAAI awards.
Speaking on the appointment, Joy Mohanty said, “Manzoor's exceptional journey showcases a wealth of experience and an extensive portfolio of accomplishments with leading brands such as Google and OLX, as well as numerous start-ups and tech ventures. His unique ability to infuse his ideas with a strong sense of humanity has endeared him to brands across the spectrum. We are thrilled to have him on board and are certain that he will be instrumental in taking our goals of Modern Creativity to new heights.”
Manzoor added, “In today's ever-evolving consumer landscape, it is important to consider both the 'when' and 'how' of every idea. This calls for a cohesive and integrated approach to deliver our concepts effectively. DENTSU CREATIVE India’s philosophy of ‘Modern creativity’ synchs well with this emerging trend. The organization's strong emphasis on digital-first, tech-driven initiatives, and data-backed solutions amplifies the potential for impactful ideas to flourish. This is exactly what has drawn me towards DENTSU CREATIVE India. I am excited and look forward to embarking on this inspiring journey.”
DENTSU CREATIVE India made a remarkable impact from its very inception, taking the world by storm when it was honoured as the 'Agency of The Year' at the prestigious Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in 2022 - a historic first for India. Its outstanding achievements included securing a Titanium award, as well as three Grand Prix, two Gold Lions, and three Silver Lions. Demonstrating its continuous success, DENTSU CREATIVE India has recently added some noteworthy brands to its clientele, further solidifying its position in the industry.