Dentsu Creative India appoints Manzoor Alam as Executive Creative Director

Manzoor has had an exceptional 20-year career, with stints at agencies such as McCann and Rediffusion. Most recently, he served at Lowe Lintas, where he played a significant role in driving creative excellence for various brands. During his tenure, he contributed to the success of Google's flagship products like Google Search, Google Photos, Google Assistant, Google My Business, and Google Voice. In addition, Manzoor also made significant contributions to other brands, including OLX, HP, Maruti Suzuki, and GoDaddy, among many others. His outstanding achievements and creativity in the advertising industry have been recognized and honored with accolades at prominent events like Cannes, Effies, and AAAI awards.