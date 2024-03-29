Flipkart's Tavleen Bhatia to head Cleartrip's marketing and revenue department

Commenting on the occasion, Tavleen Bhatia, CMRO, Cleartrip, stated, “I am thrilled to embark on this journey with Cleartrip, a brand synonymous with innovation and customer-centricity. With a career rooted in building categories and decoding consumer behaviour, I am eager to bring my experience and collaborate with the talented team here to amplify our impact on the travel landscape. I look forward to a new chapter with Cleartrip and elevate our position as a Challenger Brand.”