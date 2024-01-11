Havas India’s Rana Barua takes charge of the group's South East and North Asia offices

Nine additional markets fall under his leadership after the elevation.
Rana Barua, the group CEO of Havas India, will now helm leadership of the advertising and marketing group’s South East and North Asia offices.
“I am extremely excited and thankful to the global leadership team for entrusting me with this additional responsibility. These nine distinct markets in South East and North Asia provide multiple and diverse occasions for collaboration for both our global and local clients,” says Barua in a press note.
At the same time, Alberto Canteli, based in Dubai, will continue as chairman and CEO Havas Nordics, Benelux, Central and Eastern Europe, and the Middle East, while taking on new responsibilities driving special projects in coordination with Donna Murphy, global CEO, Havas Creative Network and Havas Health & You.
“I would like to warmly congratulate Alberto and Rana on their new, expanded roles. Their proven leadership skills, vast expertise and innovative thinking will create new synergies and accelerate growth, allowing our teams to further build on Havas’ integrated approach and offer our clients the best possible outcomes,” commented Yannick Bolloré, chairman and global CEO, Havas.