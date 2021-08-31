Isobar's Group MD Shamsuddin Jasani quits

He joins a who’s who list of recent senior-level exits from dentsu India that includes the network’s CEO.
Sources have confirmed that Shamsuddin Jasani, Group Managing Director of Isobar India has put down his papers. He had started Isobar’s India division in 2008.
He used to head the Isobar Group in South Asia (Isobar India, Watconsult, Isobar Srilanka, and Fractalink) and he looked after Taproot and Isobar Cluster and was the executive sponsor of dentsu Programmatic.
With over 20 years of experience, Shams, as he’s known across the industry, has worked at places such as Hungama, Mediaturf Worldwide, and Apnaloan India.
Shams is the latest of a series of high-profile senior-level exits from dentsu India that includes its CEO Anand Bhadkamkar; Gautam Mehra, chief product and data officer, dentsu International and CEO, DAN Programmatic; Vivek Bhargava, head, dentsu Performance Group; Rubeena Singh, CEO, iProspect.