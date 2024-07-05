JioCinema announces key additions to technology leadership team

Bharath Ram joins as chief product officer and ad tech platform lead. He brings extensive experience from Flipkart, where he led Product and Engineering functions for key charters including user growth, retention, new product innovation, and new categories. Prior to Flipkart, Bharath worked with Instagram, in the core product team in the US, focusing on ad revenue, ad auction systems, ad personalization, user experience with ads, and advertiser experience. Bharath also worked at Amazon Prime Video where he led personalization and other key areas. Bharath holds an M.S. in Computer Engineering from Ohio State University and an MBA from Ross School of Business, University of Michigan. He will be reporting to Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital, Viacom18.