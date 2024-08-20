Kunal Sinha joins Ampersand Advisory

Sandeep Joseph, CEO and co-founder of Ampersand Advisory, said: “I’ve been an admirer of Kunal’s work for many years, and he had also asked me to write for WARC when he was consulting them. We have built Ampersand Advisory as one of the fastest growing agencies not just in Malaysia but across Asia Pacific, as evidenced by us featuring in the FT Statista 500 High Growth Companies Asia Pacific for two years in a row.