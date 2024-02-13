Meta's Priya Rege Jaggi joins McDonald's as associate director of marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Priya has over 15 years of experience in companies such as Cipla Health, Johnson & Johnson, Vantage Designs and Meta.
Priya Rege Jaggi recently announced on a professional platform that she will be joining McDonald's as associate director of marketing after her stint at Meta as head of consumer marketing for Instagram and Facebook.
Priya has extensive experience in B2C, digital marketing, sales, product development, customer acquisition, revenue growth, and retention. She is skilled in data analysis, leading to key metrics, lead generation, and meeting revenue targets. Her prior roles required her to lead cross-functional and cross-country teams and make analytical judgments.
She was also the founder of Vantage Designs, a website design and marketing company, from June 2018 to December 2019. She has mostly handled tasks related to budget management and brand marketing across most of the organisations.
She has completed her post graduate diploma in business management from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research and also holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from St. Xavier's College.