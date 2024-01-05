PhonePe onboards Ritesh Pai as CEO of International Payments

Speaking on the appointment Sameer Nigam, CEO and founder, PhonePe said, ‘’We are delighted to welcome Ritesh onboard as CEO- International Payments' at PhonePe. Ritesh has been an early believer and staunch supporter of the company and was very instrumental in our early UPI success story. I'm delighted that he's joined us to lead our international growth plans. I would like to wish him the very best in his new role.’’