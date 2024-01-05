PhonePe onboards Ritesh Pai as CEO of International Payments

Ritesh will lead the company’s global expansion plans.
PhonePe has announced the appointment of Ritesh Pai as CEO of its International Payments Business.
Ritesh is a seasoned digital payments sector leader with a proven track record of launching innovative solutions and structuring strategic business partnerships globally.
In his last role, as the president- products and solutions at TerraPay, he was responsible for launching and implementing payment products and solutions globally. Prior to that he served as the senior group president and chief digital officer at Yes Bank, where he led the digital strategy and transformation for the bank and launched multiple partnerships with leading Fintech players.
Speaking on the appointment Sameer Nigam, CEO and founder, PhonePe said, ‘’We are delighted to welcome Ritesh onboard as CEO- International Payments' at PhonePe. Ritesh has been an early believer and staunch supporter of the company and was very instrumental in our early UPI success story. I'm delighted that he's joined us to lead our international growth plans. I would like to wish him the very best in his new role.’’
Ritesh added, "I am excited to join PhonePe as it takes significant strides in shaping the future of digital payments on a global scale. PhonePe has achieved market leadership in India with its unwavering commitment to product innovation and building customer-centric solutions. I am confident that this same focus will help us expand our footprint beyond national borders, taking our payment technology to an international audience."