Pixis appoints Rahul Jadhav as Director of Sales for APAC region

Pixis, the US-based codeless AI infrastructure company, announced the onboarding of Rahul Jadhav as director of sales for the Asia Pacific region. Currently, the Series C1-funded company provides codeless AI technology for demand generation and marketing optimisation to over 200 businesses across the Americas, MENA, and APAC regions.

With over two decades of diverse experience in sales, marketing, and business, Rahul is based out of Singapore and has held leadership positions with major companies across APAC, equipping them with strategic insights and performance goals with ease and expertise. Before joining Pixis, he held senior roles at TikTok, GroupM, and TATA Motors.

Neel Pandya, CEO of EMEA and APAC, commented, “With an expected CAGR of approximately 28.9%, the Asia-Pacific region has always been at the forefront of technology growth and sustainability, especially in AI. We are thrilled to have Rahul lead sales in APAC, not only because of his industry expertise but also because of his deep understanding of the market. He will play a crucial role in driving business growth and expanding our product's market penetration.”

Rahul Jadhav, newly appointed director of sales for APAC, shared, “It’s an exciting time to be part of such an innovative and visionary AI company, especially as we witness profound transformations in the business landscape. I’m thrilled to be part of an effort focused on democratising AI for marketers and enabling technology adoption by traditionally non-technical professionals.”