Rajul Kulshreshtha, CEO, Madison Media Plus, moves on

Rajul Kulshreshtha, CEO, Madison Media Plus, who has been with the agency since June 2019, is moving on from this role. His next move is not known at the moment. Sources confirm this is his last week at the agency.
Kulshreshtha has over 20 years of industry experience, and has worked at agencies like Kinetic, Motivator and Universal McCann in the past. He also has entrepreneurial stints to his credit, including Xposure (an agency focused on providing optimal media solutions to brands) and The Consilium (a media and marketing consultancy).
