Sonal Poddar appointed as Lead of Product Marketing and Public Relations for 5G at Jio Platforms

With over twelve years of extensive industry experience, Sonal has expertise in diverse fields of marketing and communication including advertising, PR, digital, social media, influencer marketing, movies and music marketing, brand strategy, media management, and conceptualizing and driving various brand initiatives on varied assignments. Being a tech enthusiast, she is updated on the latest technology and has her hands on AI and ML technology. At Jio Platforms she will be responsible for driving product marketing initiatives and Public Relations activities.