Spotify’s Vasundhara Mudgil to lead comms for OpenAI in India

After seven years at Spotify India, Vasundhara Mudgil will now lead communications for OpenAI in India, she announced on LinkedIn.

Advertisment

This marks her third country-level communications role, following similar stints at the audio streaming platform and at Intel India. In her 17-year career, Mudgil also spent over seven years at Genesis Burson Marsteller (now Burson).

Her appointment comes as OpenAI deepens its presence in India, its second-largest user base after the United States, amid growing competition from Perplexity and Gemini.

Other key hires at OpenAI India include Pragya Misra to lead strategy, Akash Iyer as social lead, and Sheeladitya Mohanty as head of marketing.

The company has also made several India-focused investments, including setting up an office in Delhi, launching its lowest-priced subscription plan globally, and offering free access to ChatGPT Go for a year to eligible users.