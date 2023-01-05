TV9 Network ropes in Vikas Srivastava as President, Marketing

Speaking on Srivastava's appointment, TV9 MD & CEO, Barun Das, says, "2023 is a very significant year for the news genre. TV9 Network, which disrupted the news genre in 2022 achieving a remarkable turnaround, has lined up a slew of innovative and industry leading offerings this year. I welcome Vikas to the TV9 family. His experience across varied industries – both in India and around the world – will support us in continuing and consolidating our news leadership charter."