TV9 Network ropes in Vikas Srivastava as President, Marketing

Prior to this, Srivastava has worked with leading corporations like Pernod Ricard, Colgate Palmolive, Castrol, Emami and Cricut.
TV9 Network, India's largest television news network, has roped in senior marketing professional, Vikas Srivastava, to drive its marketing function across broadcast and digital media.
TV9 Network has achieved a record three-fold growth in revenue in three years. What is more is that despite embarking on a massive expansion plan across its three verticals – broadcast, digital and OTT, the Network has maintained a healthy bottom line, which keeps fuelling Network's growth appetite.
Srivastava brings with him considerable consumer marketing experience spanning a range of business categories. He has about 18 plus years’ experience serving in varied roles in India and abroad at leading corporations including Pernod Ricard, Colgate Palmolive, Castrol, Emami and Cricut.
He last served in Salt Lake City, USA, leading creation of new categories for Cricut Inc, the world's leading organisation in DIY Craft.
Speaking on Srivastava's appointment, TV9 MD & CEO, Barun Das, says, "2023 is a very significant year for the news genre. TV9 Network, which disrupted the news genre in 2022 achieving a remarkable turnaround, has lined up a slew of innovative and industry leading offerings this year. I welcome Vikas to the TV9 family. His experience across varied industries – both in India and around the world – will support us in continuing and consolidating our news leadership charter."
Speaking about his new role, Srivastava says, “TV9 Network is the number one television news network in the country. It is a forward-looking company that is making news future proof for consumers who are very different from the news consumers of yester years. I am extremely happy to join this industry agenda setting network."