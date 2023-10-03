Wieden +Kennedy India hires senior strategists; appoints Tania Dey and Snigdha Bose

Anirban Roy, head of strategy commented, "For the past year, we have been working towards onboarding the right kind of people and an eclectic mix of brands that we want to work with - so I am happy to have found Tania Dey & Snigdha Bose. They bring very different skills to the table which will add different colours to the strategic function. I am confident that they will influence both the creative output and the business outcome for our clients."