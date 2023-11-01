WPP appoints Lindsay Pattison as Global Chief People Officer

Lindsay has been a passionate advocate for talent throughout her career and will bring this passion and her business and client experience to the role of Global Chief People Officer. She is committed to developing the best talent and taking action to improve diversity at the highest levels of business, with a strong track record of delivering initiatives to improve gender diversity in particular. As CEO of Maxus she launched Walk The Talk, an initiative to help senior women reach their full potential, and after moving to her current position she sponsored the scheme at a global level for WPP. More than 3,000 female leaders have participated to date around the world.