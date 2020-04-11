"Publishers should open themselves to third party monitoring"

What, in your view, was your agency’s best campaign of 2019? What about it impressed you?

My top pick would be the ‘Missing i’ campaign that we did for Tata Salt to bring out the importance of iodine deficiency; we wiped out the letter ‘i’ from all text the consumer read. It was done at scale, it was optimised for multiscreen presence, we utilised partnerships to make it work, and also used contextual triggers. That’s how we found the right consumer insights.

The other campaign we are very proud of is the BJP 2019 Lok Sabha campaign. It comprised seven mini campaigns, each corresponding to a phase of the elections. It involved planning and scheduling of several hundred creatives across TV and print, customised to different markets, while maintaining very strict implementation guidelines. This was operational excellence at its best.